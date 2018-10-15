Meet the ESPN college football midseason All-America team

Heather Dinich discusses Georgia losing to LSU and how that hurts the SEC's chance of getting two teams in the CFP. (1:33)

Save the clichés.

You know, the ones like, "They don't award medals at the 50-meter mark of a 100-meter race," or my personal favorite, "It's a four-quarter game."

Halftime of the 2018 college football season is upon us, and while it is true that no team has ever won a championship and no player has ever won the Heisman Trophy at the midway point of the season, that doesn't mean we can't celebrate who have been the best players through the first half of the season.

We unveil ESPN's 2018 midseason All-America team with a few of the usual reminders. This is not a list of the top NFL draft prospects, and it's not a list of the players who were being touted as All-Americans before the season. It's a list of the players who have played like All-Americans to this point.

Of note, only five of the players on our preseason All-America team -- Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, LSU linebacker Devin White and LSU cornerback Greedy Williams -- find themselves on this list, so a lot can change by the end of the season.

Through six games, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season with 950 yards, including eight touchdowns. AP Photo/Morry Gash

OFFENSE

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

A huge groan reverberated throughout the state of Alabama when Tagovailoa left the Missouri game last Saturday in the third quarter after aggravating a knee sprain. Coach Nick Saban didn't sound concerned afterward, and the good news for the Crimson Tide is that they face Tennessee this week and then get an open date before going to LSU. Tagovailoa has been magical for Alabama. Through his first five games, he had a 95.5 QBR rating, the highest for any quarterback in the 15 seasons that the metric has been tracked. He's accounted for 23 touchdowns and has still yet to take a snap in the fourth quarter.

RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson

The drama surrounding the quarterback change at Clemson has in some ways overshadowed what has been a terrific first half of the season for Etienne, who's been one of the most explosive and effective runners in college football. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore is averaging 9.2 yards per carry and has scored 12 touchdowns, 11 rushing and one receiving. In six games, he has 10 runs of 20 yards or longer and might have saved the Tigers' season in the narrow escape against Syracuse after quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game. Etienne rushed for 203 yards and scored all three of Clemson's touchdowns against the Orange.

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Through six games, Taylor is already on the doorstep of a second straight 1,000-yard season with 950 yards. The 5-foot-11, 222-pound sophomore is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has rushed for eight touchdowns. He's exactly what you want in a running back. He's durable, tough and has the ability to rip off longer runs. He has four runs of 30 yards or longer this season. Few backs have been able to dent Michigan's vaunted defense, but Taylor had 101 yards in the loss last Saturday to the Wolverines.

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

There's more than just Tagovailoa to the Air Alabama offense. The 6-1, 192-pound Jeudy has been one of the top sophomore players in the country. He leads all Power 5 wide receivers with nine touchdown receptions and leads all FBS receivers in catches of 20 yards or longer (14) and is also averaging an FBS-best 27.1 yards per catch. And get this: Jeudy is averaging a touchdown every 2.88 catches.

WR: Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

As a freshman, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shenault averaged 24 yards per catch for the Buffaloes. He's been even more dynamic as a sophomore. He injured his toe last Saturday in the loss to USC and had to leave the game, but has easily been one of college football's most dynamic players during the first half of the season. Shenault leads the country with an average of 130 receiving yards per game and also has 10 touchdowns, six receiving and four rushing.

play 0:53 Ed Oliver's sack leads to scoop-and-score TD Houston's Ed Oliver takes down East Carolina QB Reid Herring forcing him to fumble the ball. Emeke Egbule recovers and puts 6 on the board.

TE: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher said he didn't even have a tight end on the roster when he arrived at Texas A&M, but he's found one in Sternberger, who transferred in from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Community College after starting his career at Kansas. The 6-4, 250-pound junior has already broken the Texas A&M school record for touchdown catches in a season by a tight end with six and is averaging 17.1 yards per catch. He's got outstanding speed, but is equally hard to bring down. Go watch him drag a South Carolina defender 20-plus yards in the 26-23 win over the Gamecocks last Saturday.

OT: Jonah Williams, Alabama

Alabama has had no shortage of dominant offensive linemen under Nick Saban, and Williams is the latest. The 6-foot-5, 301-pound Williams has been a starter since his true freshman season. He started out as a right tackle, but transitioned over to left tackle last season and has been a monster for the Crimson Tide both in pass protection and the running game. He's gotten better every year and has played his best football this season on an offense that has destroyed everything in its path.

OG: Ben Powers, Oklahoma

It's easy to get infatuated with all of the flashy skill players on Oklahoma's offense, but the Sooners have some serious talent up front, too. Powers, a 6-foot-4, 313-pound senior, is one of those interior offensive linemen who has it all -- strength, quickness and power. And boy does he finish blocks. Oklahoma leads the country with an average of 8.94 yards per play, and a lot of that production traces back to Powers blowing holes in the opposing defensive line.

C: Michael Jordan, Ohio State

Just like Billy Price and Pat Elflein before him, Jordan has made the transition from guard to center and been a stalwart in the middle of that Buckeyes offensive line. The 6-foot-7, 312-junior has started in every game since stepping foot on campus as a freshman in 2016 (34 consecutive games) and is a big reason Ohio State has been so balanced offensively with an average of 364.7 passing yards and 201 rushing yards per game.

OG: Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky

One of the keys to Kentucky's hot start this season has been its experience. The Wildcats are laden with players who've been in the program for at least three years, and the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Stallings is a redshirt senior who's paved the way for a big chunk of Benny Snell's 699 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Stallings played some center earlier in his career and is in the best shape of his career. He's been a road-grader for the Wildcats. Go see for yourself and turn on tape from the Florida game.

OT: Mitch Hyatt, Clemson

The "old man" on Clemson's team, the 6-5, 310-pound Hyatt has been starting for the Tigers since his true freshman season in 2015. He entered this season sixth in Clemson history in total snaps and has once again been a fixture at left tackle for the Tigers, who are fourth nationally in rushing offense and eighth nationally in total offense.

AP: Darrell Henderson, Memphis

If he were playing for Alabama or Ohio State, Henderson would be right there at the top of the Heisman Trophy polls and may be anyway by season's end. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior running back has put up eye-popping numbers for the Tigers. He has 1,133 rushing yards (averaging 10.3 yards per carry) and leads the country in all-purpose yards (1,435) and touchdowns (15). And you want explosive plays? Henderson also leads the country with eight plays from scrimmage of 50 yards or longer.

Ed Oliver had 13 tackles in Houston's win over Rice. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

DEFENSE

DE: Chase Winovich, Michigan

All across the Wolverines' defensive line, they are absolutely loaded, which explains why Michigan has been one of the best defenses in the country. The 30-7 beatdown of Wisconsin on Saturday was especially impressive. Winovich, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound redshirt senior, has been a whirling dervish for the Wolverines with 10.5 tackles for loss. He's surrounded by talented players, but opposing coaches will tell you that Winovich is the guy who makes it all go for a defense that's playing at a championship level.

DT: Gerald Willis III, Miami

It's been an up-and-down career for the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Willis, who started his career at Florida before being dismissed from the team. He's also weathered suspensions and a knee injury at Miami and took a leave of absence last season. But he's come back with a vengeance this season as a redshirt senior and been the most productive interior defensive lineman in college football with 13 tackles for loss, including two sacks.

DT: Ed Oliver, Houston

Nearly unblockable in one-on-one situations, the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Oliver has been as advertised this season. He has 6.5 tackles for loss through the Cougars' first six games and eight quarterback hurries despite constantly facing double teams. There will invariably be comparisons between Oliver and other disruptive defensive tackles who've gone on to stardom in the NFL, but the way Oliver plays hard on every down and puts so much pressure on opposing offensive lines makes him one of the premier defenders in college football.