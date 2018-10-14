Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested early Sunday morning after a domestic violence complaint.

According to records, Brooks remained in custody at the Hennepin County jail Sunday morning.

He was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Sunday near the team's practice facility, the Gibson-Nagurski Complex, Minneapolis police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn told ESPN.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

"Early this morning [Minneapolis] officers responded to the 600 block of 15th Av. SE for the report of a domestic abuse in progress," Horn said. "The call came in at 1:33 a.m. Officers responded and took an adult male, identified as Brooks, Shannon Nicholas into custody for misdemeanor domestic assault. He was booked in at the Hennepin County Jail."

The Star Tribune reported that the original call to police was related to an incident with Brooks' roommate. On his Sunday morning radio show, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he couldn't comment on the incident and added that "the process is unfolding."

A spokesman for the team did not reply to a request for comment.

Brooks, who rushed for 1,728 yards in his first three years with the program, is expected to redshirt this season after suffering a lower leg injury before the season.

The Gophers lost to Ohio State 30-14 in Columbus on Saturday.