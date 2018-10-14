K.J. Hill hauls in Dwayne Haskins' 36-yard pass with one hand, giving Ohio State the lead over Minnesota. (0:26)

After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll has a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot.

LSU jumped eight spots after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

Editor's Picks College Football Playoff picks after Week 7 Alabama is still at the top, but Georgia's loss opens another spot in the top four. Which teams do our experts like to take advantage?

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin, and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and UCF remained No. 10.

Eight ranked teams overall lost Saturday, including three previously unbeaten teams: Georgia, West Virginia and Colorado. All the losses up and down the rankings meant plenty of movement.

Iowa surged into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 19, and Michigan State is back in at No. 24 after a week out.

No. 25 Washington State moved in just in time to host ESPN's "College GameDay" for the first time ever with Oregon coming to town.

Preseason contenders Miami and Auburn now find themselves unranked. The Hurricanes lost at Virginia, while the 4-3 Tigers did not receive any votes after a home defeat against Tennessee. Colorado also fell out of the poll after being manhandled at USC.

No. 23 Wisconsin, which started the season ranked fourth, dropped eight spots after its second loss.

Elsewhere, No. 12 Oregon jumped five spots after beating Washington in overtime, while No. 17 Texas A&M moved up five after edging South Carolina on the road.

It was a good week to be idle and watch teams plummet. No. 14 Kentucky and No. 16 North Carolina State each gained four spots in an idle week, and No. 20 Cincinnati moved up five.