          Mike Jinks out at Bowling Green after fourth straight loss

          3:31 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Bowling Green has fired coach Mike Jinks amid the team's 1-6 start.

          "I want to thank Coach Jinks for all of his efforts with our football program and in the BG community," athletic director Bob Moosbrugger said in a statement. "However, we felt it was time to make a change in leadership. These are not easy decisions and we do not take this lightly. This affects 11 coaching families, 112 student-athletes and numerous support staff. We wish Mike and his family the best in their future endeavors."

          Jinks was dismissed a day after Bowling Green lost 42-35 to Western Michigan by giving up the game's final two touchdowns. It was the Falcons' fourth straight loss.

          Jinks was 7-24 in two-plus seasons at Bowling Green and 5-14 in MAC play.

          Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini will serve as the team's interim head coach.

