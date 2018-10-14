Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a first-degree sprain in his throwing shoulder, according to an MRI performed Sunday, the team announced.

Ehlinger, who has started all seven of the No. 7 Longhorns' games this season but left in the first quarter of Texas' 23-17 win over Baylor on Saturday with the injury, will continue to be treated by the Longhorns' medical staff and rest this week. The Longhorns are off this week and do not return to action until Oct. 27, when they meet Oklahoma State.

Texas coach Tom Herman said on Saturday following the game that Ehlinger had an AC sprain of his right shoulder but that he was hopeful to have Ehlinger throwing again by the end of the week. Given the medical staff's evaluation Sunday, that appears to be a likely outcome.

"The off week comes at a very good time," Herman said Saturday.

Backup quarterback Shane Buechele was 20-of-34 passing for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Ehlinger on Saturday. Herman praised Buechele for his performance and preparation for the moment.

"Shane Buechele is the most engaged; he's the most prepared; he's the most positive coaching backup quarterback I've ever been around in my life and I've been around some really good ones, really, really good ones," Herman said.