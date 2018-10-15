Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie has been upgraded to stable condition and is breathing on his own, the school said in a statement on Sunday.

Abercrombie has been off a ventilator for more than 24 hours, the school said.

Abercrombie had been in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since Sept. 29.

During a game that day against Vanderbilt, Abercrombie went to the sideline during the first half of the Tigers' loss. He told trainers he had a headache, then collapsed and required oxygen before being taken to the hospital for emergency head surgery.

