          Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie upgraded to stable condition

          9:07 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie has been upgraded to stable condition and is breathing on his own, the school said in a statement on Sunday.

          Abercrombie has been off a ventilator for more than 24 hours, the school said.

          Abercrombie had been in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since Sept. 29.

          During a game that day against Vanderbilt, Abercrombie went to the sideline during the first half of the Tigers' loss. He told trainers he had a headache, then collapsed and required oxygen before being taken to the hospital for emergency head surgery.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

