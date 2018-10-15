Jordan Ta'amu lofts a deep pass to D.K. Metcalf, who uses one hand for an incredible 41-yard touchdown. (0:29)

Ole Miss standout wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

Rebels coach Matt Luke said Metcalf likely will need surgery. Metcalf, a redshirt sophomore, leads Ole Miss with five touchdown receptions and ranks second on the team in both catches (26) and receiving yards (569).

"Long term, he'll bounce back and he'll be fine," Luke said. "We'll make sure he gets the very best care."

After earning a medical redshirt in 2016 because of a foot injury that occurred in the second game, Metcalf earned freshman All-SEC honors last season, when he had 39 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Metcalf is eligible for the 2019 NFL draft if he chooses to leave Ole Miss. He has generated some attention as a future pro prospect.