LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow discuss the positive energy the team showed throughout their win against Georgia. (0:50)

Orgeron: 'We knew we had to play our best ball' (0:50)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the fifth-ranked Tigers topped then-No. 2 Georgia 36-16 over the weekend.

The league announced the fine Monday. It cited Saturday's incident as a second violation of the SEC's policy against fans on the field. The same thing occurred against Mississippi in 2014.

The SEC said fines collected against a school for violating the competition-area policy are deposited in the league's Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

A third violation could lead to a fine of up to $250,000, the league said.