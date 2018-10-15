UCLA sophomore OLB Jaelan Phillips and senior RB Soso Jamabo have both been declared out for the season because of concussions, coach Chip Kelly announced Monday.

Phillips, who arrived as the No. 1-ranked defensive player in the country in the Class of 2017, is a significant loss for the Bruins. He was expected to be the team's most reliable pass-rusher, but after coming into the season slowed by a wrist injury, he'll finish the year with one sack in just four games.

Jamabo saw his role reduce heavily after Kelly's arrival. A key contributor at running back over the past three seasons, Jamabo was no longer in the rotation at running back. After rushing for 1,170 yards over his first three seasons, Jamabo had just five carries for 12 yards this year.

UCLA has shown marked improvement over the past two weeks, including a 37-7 win against Cal on Saturday, which was the Bruins' first of the season. They host Arizona on Saturday.