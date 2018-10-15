Bob Robertson, who was in his 52nd season on the Washington State football radio broadcast, announced he will retire immediately.

Robertson began calling Cougars games as the play-by-play announcer in 1964 and remained in that role until sliding over to the analyst chair in 2011.

"I've been with the Cougars a lot of years, more than half a century, calling basketball, football for the fans around the Northwest and elsewhere around the country and I've enjoyed every minute of it," Robertson said in a statement. "It's been great to be with you Cougars at your meetings and get-togethers, and I hope we can do it again and I'm sure we will."

He was inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001-02 and also spent 23 years calling the school's men's basketball games. He spent several years as a sports anchor in the Seattle market and was the television voice of Notre Dame football and basketball for two seasons in the 1950s.

The Cougars' current radio broadcast team is Matt Chazanow (play-by-play), former quarterback Alex Brink (analyst) and Jessamyn McIntyre (sideline reporter).

To conclude every broadcast, Robertson would say: "Always be a good sport, be a good sport all ways."