Ohio State star defensive end Nick Bosa is withdrawing from school to concentrate on rehabilitation before the NFL draft, the school said in a statement Tuesday.

The junior All-American sustained a core muscle injury in the third game of the season and underwent surgery Sept. 20. There was no timetable for his return.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Bosa as the No. 1 prospect on his latest big board rankings.

"I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. "I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach."

Bosa is the brother of Joey Bosa, who was also an All-America defensive lineman at Ohio State. He was taken with the No. 3 selection in the 2016 draft by the Chargers.