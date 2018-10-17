Miami coach Mark Richt said Wednesday he will go back to Malik Rosier as his starting quarterback when the Hurricanes come off their bye week to play Boston College.

During the ACC coaches call, Richt said Rosier was the best option to lead the Hurricanes moving forward.

Miami quarterback Malik Rosier will return to the starting quarterback. Rosier had been benched after four games in favor of redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry. Rob Foldy/Getty Images

"Right this minute I think Malik is better equipped from his ability and his experiences to lead this team," Richt said.

Rosier started the first four games this season, but Richt benched him in favor of redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry during the FIU game. Perry then started the last three games for Miami. But after Perry threw two interceptions on his first six attempts last week against Virginia, including one returned for a touchdown, Richt went back to Rosier. The Hurricanes lost 16-13.

After the game, Rosier said he was 'blindsided' when Richt initially decided to bench him.

"Me and coach Richt talked and I accepted it and I told him I would help Kosi any way I can," Rosier said Saturday after the loss. "It was kind of hard because usually during the week I go with the ones and I didn't get one rep with the ones for three weeks straight."

But now that the Hurricanes are on an open week, that has changed. Rosier did not play well in the season opening loss to LSU, and Perry showed flashes in his first few starts. But despite the win, Perry struggled to play with any consistency against Florida State and continued to show those struggles last week.

Richt said he does plan on playing Perry against Boston College, and explained his decision to both quarterbacks. "Those guys have a clear understanding of what's going on," Richt said. "I said, 'Look, man, none of this is personal.' It's always trying to do what's best for the team. We understand their feelings when things don't go the way they want. I want to them to understand, Look, we're trying to win games and trying to do what we think is best.

"Made it very clear to N'Kosi that he's going to have a great career, he's going to continue to grow as a quarterback, and we're going to continue to get him in the game to allow him to grow. He's at that point in his career where you have to get snaps to get better. He'll get snaps, for sure. Malik right now is the guy that gives us the best shot."