The city of Pullman, Washington, has approved an emergency declaration to assist with crowd transportation as ESPN's College GameDay makes its first visit to Washington State.

The Pullman City Council on Tuesday approved the declaration, which allows city buses to be used to transport fans around Washington State's campus on Saturday, according to pullmanradio.com.

Washington State asked the city to use its buses after it couldn't find a private company to provide services.

The additional transportation is needed because an influx of fans are expected to attend College GameDay on Saturday morning. The set will be located on campus, across the street from Martin Stadium at the corner of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane.

No. 25 Washington State's game with No. 12 Oregon is sold out.

Chris Fallica, a research producer for College GameDay since 1996, said this is the first time a city has issued an emergency declaration in anticipation of the show's visit.