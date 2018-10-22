Western Michigan's Donnie Ernsberger scores a 14-yard touchdown in overtime, and his sister runs into the end zone to join in on the celebration. She's asked to leave the stadium soon after as the game hadn't concluded. (0:40)

There wasn't a College Football Playoff berth at stake, or even the MAC title on the line. But wow, last year's Buffalo-Western Michigan game had it all: It was college football's first seven-overtime game since 2006, the highest-scoring FBS game ever -- hooray for #MACtion! -- and the most premature viral sibling celebration of the college football season.

And some good news for 2018. Buffalo is unbeaten in the MAC East, and WMU is 4-1 in the West, so it's possible we could get a rematch for all the MAC marbles at the end of the season.

Here's a two-minute oral history of perhaps the craziest college football game of 2017.

It would have been a beautiful sibling victory celebration... if it didn't happen five overtimes too early. Rafa Alvarez

DONNIE ERNSBERGER, FORMER WMU TIGHT END: Before that game, my sister texted me and said if I score twice, she's definitely running out onto the field. I didn't think she was serious.

SHALENE ERNSBERGER, SISTER WHO APPARENTLY ALWAYS KEEPS HER PROMISES: He scores one TD and I'm already thinking, "I'm going to run out there if he scores again."

DONNIE: During the first overtime, my QB throws a jump ball and I catch it for a score. My teammates and I are celebrating when I feel someone else come up and bull-rush me. That's when I realize my sister is on the field.

KARA ERNSBERGER, MORTIFIED MOM: She blew right past three Buffalo police officers. I thought, "I can't believe she just did that."

SHALENE: I went to the big group of white uniforms and wiggled my way into the middle until I found Donnie. My initial thought was, "We won the game!" I hugged him and yelled, "I'm so proud of you!"

DONNIE: I said, "You gotta get out of here," and gave her a gentle push.

SHALENE: That's when I realized the game wasn't actually over.

BRANDON WILLIAMS, BUFFALO CORNERBACK: The refs did nothing, so I said, "She shouldn't be on the field!"

TIM LESTER, CONFUSED WMU COACH: The refs threw a flag, and I made a beeline to find out why. They thought she'd come from our sideline, which would have been a penalty on us. I said she came out of the crowd, which means it's not a sideline violation. Eventually they picked up the flag.

DONNIE: My teammates said, "Man, that's sweet-and it's about to go viral."

SHALENE: I wanted to get off the field as fast as I could. The security officers told me I had to go outside, and I grabbed the car keys from my mom in the front row of the family seats on the way out of the stadium. I waited in the car and eventually fell asleep. Hours later [WMU beat Buffalo 71-68 after six more OTs], my mom came out and said, "Your video went viral-and your brother won!" I got asked afterward to do lots of interviews but declined. I didn't run out there for publicity-I did it as something for my brother and me to share.

LESTER: We had another OT game two weeks later, and one of the refs was explaining overtime rules and asked if we understood. I said, "Yes, we went through seven OTs recently." And he said, "Isn't that the game when the sister ..." And right as he's saying that, I looked at the stands and saw Shalene. I was hoping that's where she'd stay.