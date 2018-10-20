Michigan and Michigan State highlighted the early slate of games and, after a long weather delay, the Wolverines completed an impressive performance with their second consecutive win over a ranked opponent. Here's what we learned from both teams in that contest, plus every other Top 25 team in action today.

Check back throughout the day as action goes final.

No. 6 Michigan 21, No. 24 Michigan State 7

Two down, one to go in a crucial stretch for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Michigan ran over Wisconsin a week ago and survived what at points looked like a perfect storm of rivalry-game anarchy in East Lansing this week. Shea Patterson made a handful of plays that this offense wasn't equipped to make in past years to flip momentum in Michigan's direction in the second half. Defense is still the cornerstone in Ann Arbor, but if this team gets past Penn State after a bye, they look well-rounded enough to compete for a Big Ten championship. -- Dan Murphy

The Spartans' struggles on offense aren't going away, and the issues are probably serious enough that they aren't likely to spend much more time in the Top 25 this year. Brian Lewerke completed less than 50 percent of his passes for the second straight week. The team's only touchdown came on a trick play that ended a 7-yard scoring drive set up by the defense. As suffocating as the Michigan State defense may be, there are too many injuries and too many inefficiencies on offense for this team this year. -- Murphy

Editor's Picks Best of Week 8: Ol' Crimson's time to shine, LSU's color-changing helmets Washington State's flag finally flies at home on GameDay after 15 years of road shows, LSU honors the "Silent Season" of 1918 with alternate jerseys, and throwbacks abound.

No. 9 Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

Oklahoma avoided any Texas hangover, pulling away from TCU with a monster second half on both sides of the ball. In the first game since OU fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, the defense rebounded from a shaky second quarter to produce a series of stops to finish off the Horned Frogs. Offensively, QB Kyler Murray delivered yet another Heisman statement with four TDs. And in his first real opportunity, freshman Kennedy Brooks also seemed to fill OU's void at running back with Rodney Anderson out for the year, rushing for a career-high 168 yards. With the Texas loss, the Sooners have no margin for error. But they showed Saturday that with Murray, they remain a Big 12 title -- and playoff -- threat. -- Jake Trotter

No. 19 Iowa 23, Maryland 0

After two weeks of using the pass en route to 40-plus points per game, Iowa celebrated homecoming by returning to its football roots in a 23-0 win over Maryland, with 224 yards rushing against just 86 in a very windy air. The defense pitched only its second shutout since 2010 and held the Terps to 115 yards total offense, the fewest Iowa has ever allowed to a Big Ten opponent. If the Hawkeyes are going to win at Penn State next week and grind out another of their every-few-years deep runs, they will need more of the defense that showed up Saturday, plus a rediscovery of that ambitious offense from earlier in the month. Says head coach Kirk Ferentz: "Balance will be the focus of this week. And if these guys focus this upcoming week like they did to get ready for Maryland then there's nothing they can't figure out." -- Ryan McGee

Temple 24, No. 20 Cincinnati 17 (OT)

Cincinnati was unable to keep its undefeated season in-tact, losing to Temple 24-17 in overtime. It looked as though there would be a chance the Bearcats would have their third win after overcoming a double digit deficit, going down 10 early in the first quarter, but a late touchdown in the fourth quarter by Temple forced overtime and an eventual touchdown by the Owls in overtime produced Cincinnati's first loss of the season. It's only one loss, but Cincinnati still has to play USF and UCF to close out the season. Coming into those two games undefeated would have provided some hope to keep this stellar season alive. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 23 Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

It was a mistake-laden game for Illinois, and Wisconsin took advantage to bounce back from its loss to Michigan and stay alive in the Big Ten West division race. The Illini had five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles), and couldn't contain Heisman hopeful running back Jonathan Taylor. The Badgers controlled the clock, as Taylor had his seventh straight 100-yard rushing performance, and has already amassed his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. It was also the third time this season he surpassed the 150-yard mark (159 yards on 27 carries). There was a flash snow storm that briefly covered the field in the first half, but two touchdown passes from Alex Hornibrook helped the Badgers to an early 28-10 lead. -- Heather Dinich