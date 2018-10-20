        <
          Spartans' Felton Davis suffers non-contact injury, carted off before halftime

          Patterson sack sets up Wolverines missed FG (1:01)

          Michigan QB Shea Patterson is sacked by Andrew Dowell, then kicker Quinn Nordin misses a 36-yard field goal attempt. (1:01)

          3:38 PM ET
          Dan Murphy
            • Covers the Big Ten
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2014
            • Graduate of the University of Notre Dame
          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State leading receiver Felton Davis left Saturday's game on a cart in the second quarter with an apparent lower leg injury.

          Davis fell to the turf with a non-contact injury minutes before the first half ended. Davis, who had 31 catches so far this season, left the field in the front seat of a medical cart.

          Injuries have taken a significant toll on the Spartan receivers so far this season. Sophomore Cody White was leading the team in receptions and receiving yards when he broke his hand several weeks ago. Senior receiver Darrell Stewart has also missed time this season due to injury.

          Stewart played during the first half against Michigan Wolverines, but the Spartan offense struggled to find any momentum. Michigan State gained only 49 yards of offense in a scoreless opening half during which they didn't cross midfield. Michigan also struggled to move the ball and led 7-0 at halftime.

