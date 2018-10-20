Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke gets sacked and WR Felton Davis goes down with a non-contact leg injury. (0:47)

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State leading receiver Felton Davis suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Saturday's game against Michigan, head coach Mark Dantonio said.

Davis, a senior who began the day with 31 catches, left the game on a cart after falling to the turf with a noncontact injury minutes before the first half ended.

"Felton has got an Achilles tear, so he's out for the season, obviously, but he'll bounce back and have a successful pro career," Dantonio said. "We've had quite a few injuries to wide receivers this year, but you gotta deal with it. That's part of the game. Nobody is crying."

Injuries have taken a significant toll on Spartan receivers so far this season. Sophomore Cody White was leading the team in receptions and receiving yards when he broke his hand several weeks ago. Senior receiver Darrell Stewart has also missed time this season due to injury.

Stewart played in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines, but the Spartan offense struggled to find any momentum. Michigan State gained only 49 yards of offense in a scoreless opening half in which they didn't cross midfield. Michigan also struggled to move the ball but led 7-0 at halftime.