          Earlham Quakers set D-III mark with 51st straight loss

          6:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FRANKLIN, Ind. -- Earlham set a Division III record for consecutive losses with 51 with a 64-20 loss to Franklin on Saturday.

          Earlham, which hasn't won since 2013, broke the 38-year record held by Macalester College of Minnesota.

          Franklin (7-1), the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champions in 10 of the past 11 seasons, quickly put to rest the thought of an upset by outscoring Earlham 27-3 in the first quarter. It was 43-3 at halftime after Franklin had 517 yards of offense.

          Earlham (0-8) has a week off before hosting winless Defiance (0-7), losers of 10 straight, on November 3. Earlham is far from the NCAA record held by Prairie View with 80 straight Division I-AA losses from 1989-98.

          Last week, Franklin coach Mike Leonard became the school victory leader at 121, passing Stewart "Red" Faught. The Grizzlies are 91-5 in conference games since 2007.

