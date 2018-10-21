BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU All-American linebacker Devin White was called for targeting Saturday and will miss the first half of the Tigers' forthcoming game against No. 1 Alabama.

White, the leader of the Tigers' defense, hit Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the fourth quarter and was called for targeting. The ruling was upheld upon review. By rule, players who are called for targeting in the second half of a game must sit out the first half of the following game.

The No. 5 Tigers are off in Week 9 before taking on No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3. That game will have significant College Football Playoff implications, given that both teams are currently among the top five nationally.

White came into Saturday's game as the SEC's third-leading tackler. He pressured Fitzgerald on the Bulldogs' first drive Saturday, leading to an interception. That turnover resulted in LSU's only touchdown of the night three plays later.

The junior linebacker is No. 3 on Mel Kiper's latest Big Board, which ranks the top NFL draft prospects. White was a preseason All-SEC selection and an ESPN.com midseason All-American.