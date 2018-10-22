TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested Sunday on a charge of assault with bodily injury, according to Tarrant County jail records.

"Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation," TCU spokeswoman Holly Ellman said in a statement. "The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges."

Turpin, a senior, is one of the top returners in college football. He leads the country averaging almost 20 yards per punt return and has a touchdown. Turpin also had a 99-yard kickoff return against Oklahoma on Saturday. Turpin has three receiving touchdowns, including one against the Sooners.