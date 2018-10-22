Indiana freshman quarterback Michael Penix will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Saturday's loss to Penn State.

Penix only appeared in three games this season and so will be able to redshirt under the NCAA's new rule that allows players to retain the option if they play in four games or fewer.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday that Penix should be able to participate in some drills in the spring and be 100 percent by June.

Penix was injured while scrambling by a hit from Penn State safety Garrett Taylor, who was ejected for targeting.

Splitting time with sophomore starter Peyton Ramsey, Penix was 9-for-19 passing for 94 yards. He also ran for 24 yards before his injury.