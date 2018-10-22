TCU coach Gary Patterson said Monday that Michael Collins will take over for Shawn Robinson as the Horned Frogs' starting quarterback and that Robinson will have season-ending surgery.

Patterson wouldn't confirm what surgery Robinson would have. Robinson, however, exited TCU's Sept. 29 game against Iowa State in the final seconds with what appeared to be an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Robinson started the next two games. But Collins, a sophomore transfer from Penn, took over for Robinson during the second quarter against Oklahoma on Saturday after the Horned Frogs fell behind 28-7. Collins led TCU to 17 points on his first three drives before the Sooners pulled away in the second half.

Robinson, also a sophomore, was the No. 159 overall recruit in the Class of 2017. But he had completed only 61 percent of his passes, and thrown eight interceptions to nine touchdowns. TCU (3-4) has lost four out of its past five games.