ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said Sunday that he is ready to move on from Saturday's pregame scuffle between his team and Michigan players.

Jim Harbaugh is not.

Harbaugh doubled down Monday on calling the Spartans' actions prior to Michigan's 21-7 win "bush league." He said he believes the athletic directors from both schools should discuss what Michigan has deemed a game-management issue.

"To call that unsportsmanlike or to call that bush league is putting it mildly," Harbaugh told reporters.

The genesis of Harbaugh's ire started two hours before kickoff Saturday when Michigan State entered its home stadium a few minutes late for its regular ritual of walking with locked arms from end zone to end zone in a straight line that spans the width of the field. Some of Michigan's players were already on the field when the Spartans arrived for what Harbaugh has deemed their "orchestrated stormtrooper march," which led to a slow-motion game of chicken and posturing between the rival players.

Michigan State's players say a member of their staff asked the Wolverines to head to the sideline temporarily before they took the field. Harbaugh said that didn't happen. He was not on the field at the time, but learned about the incident from other Michigan staff members. Wovlerine spokesman Dave Ablauf said a Michigan player was "clotheslined" during the pregame walk and another had a pair of headphones ripped from his head. Harbaugh said Dantonio was walking "five yards behind it all smiling."

Dantonio called those claims "B.S." minutes after Harbaugh took issue with him in their respective postgame news conferences. Dantonio said Sunday night on his weekly teleconference call that he wasn't going to respond in detail and that he thought the whole ordeal was "juvenile."