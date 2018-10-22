Alabama coach Nick Saban said backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has "a bit of a high-ankle sprain" following the team's win over Tennessee.

Saban, appearing at a speaking engagement Monday in Birmingham, Alabama, said Hurts underwent a "minor procedure," but he doesn't expect the junior QB to be out for long.

Saban said they didn't know Hurts had injured his ankle until after the game. He hurt it when he scored on a 21-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter but went back into the game.

"He'll probably be ready to start working again next week, but it will be a medical decision as to how fast he can come back," Saban told reporters. "We've had other players to have similar situations and recover fairly quickly."

The top-ranked Tide (8-0) next play Saturday, Nov. 3, at fourth-ranked LSU.

Hurts lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, though the Alabama starter is battling an injury of his own.

Tagovailoa, who has been bothered by a strained right knee, left Saturday's win in the third quarter with a knee injury that Saban downplayed after the win.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.