BALTIMORE, Md. -- The University System of Maryland Board of Regents met in closed session on Tuesday morning at their headquarters in Baltimore to discuss the findings of an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture within the football program at Maryland.

The 17 regents each had a draft copy of the report, which they received on Friday. One regent estimated it to be about 200 pages. Five of the eight members of the commission tasked with producing the report were in the room, while three others joined by phone.

The following commission members were at the meeting: retired U.S. District Court judge Ben Legg, former federal prosecutor Charlie Scheeler, Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams, former Maryland governor Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr., and Bonnie Bernstein, a Maryland alum who spent nearly 20 years as a sports journalist for ESPN, ABC and CBS.

Tom McMillen, a commission member who was also once a member of the USM Board of Regents and a former All-American basketball player for the Terps, was on the phone, along with commission members Frederick M. Azar, M.D., and Alex Williams, a retired U.S. District Court judge.

University of Maryland president Wallace Loh, who initiated the investigation in August and named the first three commission members before the board assumed control of it, was not at the meeting. The Washington Post reported on Monday evening that the board has not allowed Loh or his staff members to see the report yet.

There were no media opportunities on Tuesday, and still no timetable other than within a week from Tuesday for a public release of the report, which could impact the careers of suspended coach DJ Durkin, athletic director Damon Evans and, ultimately, Loh.

The board can make recommendations, but the only person it can actually fire is Loh. The board hired him, and according to Loh's employment agreement, "your service as president is at the pleasure of the Board of Regents." Loh's salary level during the 2018 fiscal year was $675,314.