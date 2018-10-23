Paul Finebaum joins Outside the Lines to make the case why this could be Urban Meyer's final season at Ohio State. (2:11)

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on Tuesday denied a report that tension is building between him and athletic director Gene Smith, as well as on the Buckeyes' coaching staff.

Football Scoop reported Monday, citing industry sources, that "friction" has been building between Meyer and Smith, who both were suspended following a university-commissioned investigation into the handling of former football assistant Zach Smith.

"There's no tension," Meyer said Tuesday when asked about the report. "I talk and work with Gene darn near on a daily basis. There's zero tension there."

Regarding possible tension on the coaching staff in the wake of Saturday's 49-20 loss at Purdue, Meyer said, "There's things need to be fixed. I wouldn't call it tension. ... It's urgency, I'd call it."

Meyer had Ohio State's offensive and defensive coordinators remain in the office Sunday rather than go out recruiting so they could work on possible scheme tweaks. The No. 11 Buckeyes are off this week before hosting Nebraska on Nov. 3, and the extra time will give the staff a chance to try different things.

Meyer reiterated Tuesday that Ohio State has "glaringly obvious" problems, including its red zone offense, its run game and a defense too prone to allowing big plays.

"You can't really have any scheme conversation during the season," Meyer said. "This gives us a chance to evaluate and, if we want to work on things, obviously work on that this week and next week."