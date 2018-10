Kirk Herbstreit takes an in-depth look at the Florida-Georgia game as well as the Florida State-Clemson matchup. (2:09)

Who will win a rivalry matchup between No. 9 Florida and No. 7 Georgia in Jacksonville? Can Iowa beat Penn State in Happy Valley? Can Washington State stay hot at Stanford? Can No. 6 Texas keep climbing with a win at Oklahoma State?

Our writers pick the winners, with scores, for those four contests.