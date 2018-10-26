        <
          Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger expected to face Oklahoma State

          8:43 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Texas coach Tom Herman said Thursday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger "should be ready to go" Saturday, barring any setbacks to the first-degree sprain to his throwing shoulder that he sustained on Oct. 13 against Baylor.

          Herman on Monday said Ehlinger threw the football 20 times Sunday, and the No. 6 Longhorns' off week undoubtedly helped in his recovery.

          It remains unclear, however, how much Ehlinger will play or how effective he will be. But if he's healthy, he is a dual-threat weapon that could give Oklahoma State difficulty. Not only has he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, Ehlinger has rushed for a team-high six TDs.

          "Sam's progress is great," Herman said Monday. "It's another thing to let the ball rip and roar around the field during a practice. We'll know more [Tuesday] when we put the pads on."

