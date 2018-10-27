Wyoming defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, a first-team All-Mountain West selection last season, has been suspended indefinitely after being issued a summons for harassment and false imprisonment following an altercation with a hotel employee, coach Craig Bohls said Friday.

The incident took place in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the Cowboys played Colorado State on Friday night. It's unclear what took place, but a police spokesman said they responded to a report of harassment at 9:46 a.m. local time Friday, and issued the summons based on information gathered at the scene.

"Youhanna [Ghaifan] was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously," Bohl said in a statement. "I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie."

Bohl said he had limited information about what happened.

Ghaifan, a redshirt junior from Grand Island, Nebraska, has made 34 tackles, including eight for loss, in eight games this year.

"We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue," Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning."

Wyoming (2-6, 0-4) needs to win the rest of its games to qualify for a bowl game for the third straight year. The program has never qualified for three straight bowl games.