Wisconsin sophomore Jack Coan will get the start at quarterback as Alex Hornibrook continues to recover from a concussion, coach Paul Chryst said Saturday.

Chryst told the Big Ten Network that Hornibrook, a fourth-year junior who is 25-5 as Wisconsin's starting quarterback, "won't play" against Northwestern. He has been in the concussion protocol this week.

Coan had yet to play this season, as the Badgers want to capitalize on the new redshirt rule, which allows players to retain a season of eligibility if they appear in four games or fewer. He appeared in six games as a freshman in 2017 and completed all five of his pass attempts.

"I'm excited for Jack," Chryst told the Big Ten Network. "Certainly the quarterback position gets a lot of attention ... and [players] get the opportunity to step in and step up. I think that certainly Jack has to do his part, and we feel confident in him doing that.

"I certainly believe he's talented enough to do all the things you ask your quarterback to do. I like his demeanor. I love his approach. ... I feel good about the way he's prepared. I'm looking forward to seeing him play."

Hornibrook, who led the Badgers to a win over Illinois last week, has 1,251 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.

He also suffered a concussion against Minnesota in 2016 and missed the Big Ten championship game. He started every game in 2017 and each of the first seven games this fall.

