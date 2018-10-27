        <
          Michigan State interim president: $10K football fine 'absurd,' 'ridiculous'

          12:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State interim president John Engler says it's "absurd" and "ridiculous" that the Big Ten fined his school $10,000 over last weekend's pregame hostilities with rival Michigan.

          Engler spoke to WJR radio before Michigan State's game against Purdue on Saturday.

          The Big Ten fined Michigan State, saying it violated the conference's sportsmanship policy when the team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with Michigan players during pregame warm-ups.

          The league reprimanded Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for postgame comments about the incident. Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tore up Michigan State's midfield logo with his cleats before the game.

          There were no issues during pregame with the Boilermakers.

