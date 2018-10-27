        <
        >

          Houston's Ed Oliver to miss game vs. USF with knee contusion

          2:47 PM ET
          Sam Khan Jr.
            Close
            • Covers Texas A&M and the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of the University of Houston.
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- The Houston Cougars will be without their best player against the No. 21 South Florida Bulls on Saturday.

          All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver will not play against the Bulls after suffering a knee contusion in the second half of a 49-36 victory against Navy on Oct. 20. He missed practices early in the week.

          Oliver, a junior who declared for the NFL draft before the season, is ranked No. 2 on Mel Kiper's latest Big Board of 2019 draft prospects. He won the Outland Trophy as a sophomore and is widely considered a potential top-five NFL draft pick next spring.

          This season, Oliver has 51 tackles -- tops among all FBS defensive linemen -- and 13.5 tackles for loss, which ranks fifth nationally among all defensive players and No. 1 among FBS defensive tackles.

