NEW BRITAIN, Conn. -- Aaron Dawson rushed for 361 yards -- including a Division I record 308 yards in the second half -- and scored five touchdowns to lead Central Connecticut State to a 49-24 win over Wagner on Saturday.

Dawson's 361 rushing yards set a Northeast Conference record and was the sixth most in a game in FCS history.

Can't Stop That Man Central Connecticut State's Aaron Dawson rushed for 361 yards on Saturday -- the sixth-most in a game in FCS history. Year Rusher Yds. School 2001 Maurice Hicks 437 North Carolina A&T 1999 Charles Roberts 409 Sacramento St 2001 Ryan Fuqua 393 Portland St 1996 Reggie Greene 379 Siena 1993 Tony Vinson 364 Towson 2018 Aaron Dawson 361 Central Conn. St.

He scored the last four touchdowns of the game on runs between 45 and 60 yards to set the Division I mark for most rushing yards in a half -- FCS or FBS.

"My O-line was pushing them back and I just found the seams and hit the gap and kept my legs moving," Dawson told the New Britain Herald. "I honestly didn't think I was in the [300s]. I was just thinking about trying to get yards, score and help out my team anyway I could."

Wagner took a 24-21 lead on a 12-yard pass from Luke Massel to Adam Giordano early in the third quarter, but then Dawson took over.

He went 45 yards to put the Blue Devils (5-4, 3-1) up 28-24. In the fourth quarter, Dawson scored on runs of 57, 60 and 55 yards.

Dawson finished with five touchdowns, which tied the school record. His first touchdown, covering 23 yards, gave CCSU at 21-17 halftime lead.

"It always starts with the guys up front," Blue Devils coach Pete Rossomando told the Herald. "The O-line and the tight ends, those guys played their tails off. The receivers blocked unselfishly today. It obviously wasn't the day to throw the ball. But [Dawson] ran downhill and he's done what we asked him to do. He's been coming and that was a huge game."

Wagner (2-6, 1-2) opened the scoring with Charbel Dabire running a blocked punt 36 yards for a touchdown. Moments later, Titus Leo returned an interception 30 yards to make it 14-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.