Trace McSorley joins Todd McShay to discuss his injury, and the impact his dad had on his return to the game following 30-24 win over Iowa. (0:49)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley was down, but not out, Saturday after limping off the field favoring his right leg during the second quarter against Iowa. McSorley was injured when hit by two Iowa Hawkeyes while scrambling.

Editor's Picks No. 17 Penn State escapes No. 18 Iowa 30-24 with late stands Nick Scott intercepted a pass to thwart Iowa at the Penn State 2 with 3:18 left and the No. 17 Nittany Lions held on to avoid a third straight home loss with a 30-24 victory Saturday over the No. 18 Hawkeyes.

"It's kind of cramped,'' McSorley said.

After being checked on the sideline, McSorley shared an emotional embrace with his father, who leaned over the railing from the stands to talk with his son.

"He was just telling me that he loved me, just keep pushing. He knew I had it in me and at that point I just kind of needed those words from him,' said an emotional McSorley. "(He was) just showing his trust and ... he's my rock and I love everything that he does for me. So for him to say that at that time I really needed that."

McSorley returned later in the quarter after missing two offensive series, then sparked a 30-24 victory with a second-half performance that had head coach James Franklin singing McSorley's praises.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley had to convince coach James Franklin he was healthy enough to start the second half Saturday, then backed it up with a 51-yard touchdown run that gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good against Iowa. Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP

"He's the toughest football player in college football. He's been a winner for 4 years," Franklin said. "I can't describe the type of player he is. He's the best player in college football."

Franklin said he'd planned to start backup Tommy Stevens to open the second half, but let McSorley convince him otherwise.

"Trace has earned the right to tell us if he thinks he can go,'' Franklin said. "I said: 'Look I need to the whole package. I can't just have a pro-style quarterback. I got to have more than that.'''

Wearing a knee brace, McSorley's 51-yard scamper on Penn State's first possession of the third quarter gave the Lions a 24-17 lead.

"I wasn't really going to know (how well I could play) until I got out there,'' said McSorley, who finished with 167 yards passing and 63 rushing.

McSorley led the Lions to a pair of field goals the rest of the way, but also threw an interception that Iowa's Geno Stone returned for a 24-yard touchdown that cut Penn State's lead to 27-24.

After having lost two consecutive home games, McSorley said it was important to be on the field with his teammates when the game was on the line.

"Everything in me wanted to be back on this field fighting with those guys," McSorley said. "We go through too much to miss opportunities like this so everything I wanted, in my body, wanted to be back out here fighting with them."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.