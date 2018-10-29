Illinois announced defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson has resigned for health-related reasons Monday.

Nickerson joined head coach Lovie Smith at Illinois in 2016 and had served as linebackers coach in addition to coordinating the defense.

Hardy Nickerson's defense at Illinois has struggled all season. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

"When I was contacted about being offered this job back in 2016, I was excited for the opportunity to come in to coordinate and run Illinois' defense," Nickerson said. "I had every intention of helping put our defensive student-athletes in the best possible position to win, and, ultimately, to make the University of Illinois community and fans proud of our results. Due to health-related circumstances beyond my control, I must step aside at this time."

The announcement comes after the Illinois defense gave up 712 total yards of offense to Maryland in a 63-33 loss Saturday.

The Illinois defense has struggled all season, ranking 127th among FBS teams in yards allowed, 122nd in rushing yards allowed and 120th in passing yards allowed per game. The Illini are 3-5 overall and tied for last place in the Big Ten West with Minnesota and Nebraska with a 1-4 conference record.

"Hardy informed me yesterday that he felt it was in the program's best interest to leave our staff," Smith said. "I've known and coached with Hardy for many years, and know what an outstanding person he is. We are disappointed in the performance of our defense this season, and we all bear responsibility for that. I wish Hardy nothing but the best as he moves forward with his career."