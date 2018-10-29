        <
        >

          Status of Oregon QB Justin Herbert unclear after concussion

          4:08 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
          Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol, and his status for Saturday's game at home against UCLA is in question, coach Mario Cristobal said Monday.

          "Any time someone seems to have taken on a hit, we're always going to take the highest-level standard in terms of assessing guys to make sure safety is at the forefront, the priority," Cristobal told reporters.

          Herbert, a junior, is ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s top-ranked draft-eligible quarterback and No. 5 on his latest Big Board.

          Herbert's top target, Dillon Mitchell, is also in the concussion protocol, and his status for Saturday is also unclear.

          The Ducks (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12) have lost back-to-back games against Washington State and Arizona after climbing to No. 12 in the Associated Press poll.

