Arizona State landed a 2020 commitment from wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr. on Monday.

Johnson Jr. is the son of former All-Pro NFL receiver Chad Johnson and already has made a name for himself at the same position as his father.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Johnson Jr. already is a similar size to his father and is ranked No. 297 in the ESPN Junior 300 rankings for his class. The Venice High School prospect out of Los Angeles will get an NFL coaching experience at Arizona State under Herm Edwards.

Edwards did not coach the senior Johnson in the NFL, but his experience coaching in the league dates back to 1992, when he served as defensive backs coach of the Kansas City Chiefs until 2008. Edwards eventually became head coach of the Chiefs after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

Johnson Jr. held offers from Arizona State, FAU and his father's alma mater, Oregon State. He is the first commitment for Edwards in the 2020 class.