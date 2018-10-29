Washington State was fined $25,000 as a result of its fans rushing the field following the Cougars' 34-20 win against Oregon on Oct. 20, according to a conference spokesman.

With ESPN's College GameDay in town for the game, it was one of the most celebrated wins in program history.

In 2016, the Pac-12 introduced a policy that called for institutional fines when fans rush the field or court. The fine structure is as follows: $25,000 for a first offense, $50,000 for a second offense and $100,000 for a third offense.

The policy requires each school to have a security plan in place to prevent fans from rushing the field.

"In the event field-rushing activities occur within 60 seconds after completion of a game, an automatic fine shall be accessed," the policy states. "If the visiting team, staff members, working personnel and game officials safely exit from the field during the 60-second time period, the Commissioner may waive the fine."

The school was also fined $25,000 last year after its fans rushed the field following a win against USC, but Washington State was not fined earlier that season after fans rushed the field following a win against Boise State.

Oregon was not fined after its fans rushed the field after beating Washington at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 13.