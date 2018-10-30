ATLANTA -- TaQuon Marshall is keeping his starting job as Georgia Tech's quarterback after Tobias Oliver posted huge numbers as a runner in last week's upset win at Virginia Tech.

Marshall won't have the position to himself.

Coach Paul Johnson says he plans to play both quarterbacks in Saturday's game at North Carolina. He said Tuesday he won't take the starting job from Marshall, a senior captain, just because Oliver ran for three touchdowns in his first start last week.

Oliver, a freshman, was dominant in the 49-28 win over Virginia Tech . His 40 carries for 215 yards were the second-highest totals for a quarterback in school history.

Johnson says Marshall is healthy after missing practice last week. Georgia Tech says Marshall had an upper body injury and provided no further details.