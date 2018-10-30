USC quarterback JT Daniels has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start Saturday against Oregon State, coach Clay Helton announced

"I have all anticipation of him being ready for the game," said Helton, who announced Monday that he will take over playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

Daniels suffered a concussion against Utah on Oct. 20 and did not play in a loss to Arizona State on Saturday. The true freshman will be held of contact drills this week as the program's medical staff continues to monitor his progress.

Redshirt freshman Jack Sears started against Utah and completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Should Daniels start, Sears will be the backup with Matt Fink, the Trojans' primary backup for the first seven games, sidelined with cracked ribs.

Daniels has completed 56.9 percent of his passes this season for 1,629 yards and eight touchdowns. He has had seven passes intercepted.