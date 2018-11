Kirk Herbstreit offers his opinions on the biggest games in college football this weekend including the phenomenal matchup between Alabama and LSU. (2:21)

Who will win the huge rivalry showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU? Can No. 14 Penn State stop No. 5 Michigan? Will No. 6 Georgia hold off No. 9 Kentucky? Can No. 17 Texas slow No. 13 West Virginia?

Our writers pick the winners, with scores, for those four contests.