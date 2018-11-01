USC expects to get starting middle linebacker Cameron Smith back in the lineup Saturday against Oregon State after the senior missed the past three games with hamstring and knee injuries.

Smith had been the Trojans' leading tackler before the injuries. He nearly returned for last week's loss to Arizona State but decided he needed another week to recover.

"I wanted a week of football movements," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "I think it was the right move, and I feel really good right now."

Coach Clay Helton said it was like having a "security blanket" to get Smith back.

Smith is expected to take over for freshman Palaie Gaoteote in the starting lineup. Gaoteote had 25 tackles and a sack in Smith's place, but USC gave up at least 38 points in each of its past two games, both losses.

"It was good for him to get some reps," Smith said of Gaoteote. "I think overall we were just getting out of our assignments. I think we resorted back to some of our old ways."