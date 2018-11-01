James T. Brady, chair of Maryland's Board of Regents, is stepping down immediately, he announced in a statement Thursday.

On Tuesday, Brady had announced that the board recommended reinstating DJ Durkin as football coach, over the objection of Maryland president Wallace Loh, following investigations into the death of 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair as well as the culture of the program. Loh announced that he would retire at the end of the year.

The board's decision to retain Durkin was roundly criticized by students, faculty, politicians, McNair's family members and some players.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called on the board to reconsider the decision, saying, "I am deeply troubled by the lack of transparency from the Board of Regents, and deeply concerned about how they could have possibly arrived at the decisions announced yesterday."

On Wednesday, acting without the board's approval, Loh fired Durkin.

In his statement, Brady said he respected the many people who disagreed with the board's recommendations.

"They were difficult decisions, based on information included in reports stemming from two investigations and a great deal of thought and deliberation. I understand that reasonable people could come to other conclusions," he said. "And even among our board, some did.

"Going forward ... I believe the board needs to be able to return to the important business of supporting and advancing Maryland's public university system, for the benefit of its students and families, and of people across the state.

"In recent days, I have become the public face of both the board and its decisions related to these matters. In my estimation, my continued presence on the board will inhibit its ability to move Maryland's higher education agenda forward. And I have no interest in serving as a distraction from that important work."

"Accordingly, I will step down from the Board of Regents immediately."