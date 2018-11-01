        <
          Katie Hnida, first woman to score in D-I, may need liver transplant

          6:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SANTA FE, N.M. -- A former University of New Mexico kicker who was the first female to play and score in a Division I football game faces months of recovery after becoming seriously ill from an adverse reaction to a prescribed medicine.

          The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the family of Katie Hnida says the 37-year-old's condition has stabilized but that she might need a liver transplant.

          Hnida played three seasons, from 2002-2004, with New Mexico.

          She became the first woman to play in a Division I game in December 2002 when she unsuccessfully attempted an extra point against UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl.

          She became the first woman to score in a Division I game in August 2003 when she kicked two extra points for New Mexico in a game against Texas State-San Marco.

          Hnida never appeared in a game during one season with Colorado before transferring to New Mexico.

