Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson announced Thursday that he's leaving school to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Anderson is currently rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury he suffered Sept. 8 against UCLA. It was the third season-ending injury of his college career.

Anderson was also lost for the year in 2015 after going down with a broken leg two games into the season. The following spring, he suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck and was out for the season again.

Despite the injuries, Anderson was considered to be a potential first-rounder before the latest setback. He came back to win the starting job midway through the 2017 season. Over his past seven games, he led the FBS in yards from scrimmage, culminating with 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the CFP loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

"We're heartbroken for him," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said after Anderson's latest knee injury. "He's overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again, it's Rodney. He's played a lot of great football and has a lot more ahead of him."