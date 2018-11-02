Kelly Bryant's latest stop on his tour of college football programs was at Auburn this week.

The hot-ticket Clemson transfer visited the SEC school Tuesday and told The State it was a good experience.

"It was a good trip just sitting down and talking with coach [Gus Malzahn] and getting a feel for what they were all about," Bryant told The State. "Feel it would be a good situation to be able to step into with the guys they will have coming back on both sides of the ball."

Auburn opened the season ranked No. 9 in the nation, but its record sits at 5-3 with losses to LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Current starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham is a junior and could declare for the NFL draft after the season. None of the other current QBs on Auburn's roster have had significant reps in games.

Bryant left Clemson after the first four games this season when he learned he had lost the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Thanks to the new NCAA redshirt rule, Bryant can take this season as a redshirt year and have one year of eligibility remaining.

He reportedly also has visited North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri, and will take a visit to Mississippi State in the coming weeks.