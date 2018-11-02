COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina will play Akron at home on Dec. 1 to make up for its September contest canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

The Gamecocks announced the schedule addition Friday.

South Carolina was scheduled to face Marshall on Sept. 15 but called the game off midweek as the Category 4 storm approached the North and South Carolina coast. The storm has been blamed for the deaths of at least 49 people across several states.

Akron was available because its Sept. 1 contest at Nebraska was canceled due to lightning. The game will kick off at noon ET at Williams-Brice Stadium.