All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver will play Saturday night when Houston visits SMU, the team announced.

Oliver, a junior who declared for the NFL draft before the season, missed the Cougars' 57-36 win over USF in Week 9 with a knee bruise, an injury he suffered during an Oct. 20 win over Navy.

He is widely considered to be a potential top-five pick next spring and is No. 2 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board. As a sophomore, Oliver became the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy, and he has 51 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss this season.