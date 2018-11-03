        <
          Houston All-American Ed Oliver will play against SMU

          1:07 PM ET
          Sam Khan Jr.
            • Covers Texas A&M and the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of the University of Houston.
          All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver will play Saturday night when Houston visits SMU, the team announced.

          Oliver, a junior who declared for the NFL draft before the season, missed the Cougars' 57-36 win over USF in Week 9 with a knee bruise, an injury he suffered during an Oct. 20 win over Navy.

          He is widely considered to be a potential top-five pick next spring and is No. 2 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board. As a sophomore, Oliver became the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy, and he has 51 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss this season.

