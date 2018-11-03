Most important takeaway for each Top 25 team

Another week, another rout for Clemson, this time of floundering Louisville. Meanwhile, Ohio State got a tougher challenge from Nebraska than anyone could have expected, but ended up on top.

What else have we learned in Week 10? Check back all day as games go final.

No. 2 Clemson 77, Louisville 16

The Tigers went into the game against Louisville as 39-point favorites and quickly showed why, easily scoring on their first four possessions to get the rout started. There was no need for Trevor Lawrence to do much, not when the Tigers ran up and down the field on the Cards without any resistance. That includes a touchdown for a second defensive tackle this season: Dexter Lawrence barreled in for his own 2-yard score. Trevor Lawrence played a little more than two quarters, and finished with 59 yards passing. Clemson scored at least 70 points against an ACC opponent for the second time in school history, and this is now consecutive weeks where the Tigers embarrassed a conference opponent, after handing Florida State a historic home loss a week ago. Next week should provide a more difficult challenge at Boston College, with the Atlantic Division title on the line.-- Andrea Adelson

No. 10 Ohio State 36, Nebraska 31

Many of the same issues that have plagued Ohio State this season came up against Nebraska on Saturday. Despite winning the game, the Buckeyes still saw mistakes on defense that almost cost them the game. Missed tackles, big plays and allowing over 400 yards of offense made this a close game. Ohio State also had three turnovers that led to 14 points and some costly penalties that set the team back throughout the game. There were some bright spots as the offense scored three touchdowns on four trips to the red zone and the team had over 200 yards rushing in the game, both of which had been points of contention in previous games for Urban Meyer. Those mistakes that were made, however, still need to be addressed as Ohio State has Michigan State and Maryland before Michigan comes to town to close out the season. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 12 UCF 52, Temple 40

The Knights trailed Temple at halftime on Thursday night, the second time in three games they needed a second-half comeback to win. Just like the Memphis game, the UCF defense allowed Temple to go up and down the field but this is a team that has thrived in the third quarter all season. For the fifth time in eight games, UCF did not allow any points in that period, paving the way for its 21st straight victory. As great as McKenzie Milton (312 yards, 3 TDs) and running back Greg McCrae played (188 yards, 1 TD), there are lingering questions about the defense -- especially as the schedule gets more challenging over the final few weeks. Temple set a program record for total offense (670 yards) and ended up outgaining UCF. It was the type of performance that will not win anyone over as the Knights keep pressing their case for inclusion into the College Football Playoff. -- Andrea Adelson

No. 19 Syracuse 41, Wake Forest 24

The Orange had been boom-or-bust with QB Eric Dungey for so much of the past three years, but one of the real differences this season is the improvement of the ground game, and that showed Saturday in a dominant win over Wake Forest. Syracuse had five rushing TDs, scored by four different players, including two from Jarveon Howard. For the season, the Orange have scored 27 times on the ground -- the most they've had in a year since 2003. -- David M. Hale

Auburn 28, No. 20 Texas A&M 24

The latest SEC foe with a shot to put away the slumping Tigers, A&M could not close the deal, surrendering two touchdowns in the final six minutes. The Aggies, after their worst performance of the season in a loss to Mississippi State, allowed Jarrett Stidham to throw Auburn to victory with a late two-play drive to take the lead. And now the Aggies head down the stretch, with much of their momentum squashed and hopes for an eight-win debut season for Jimbo Fisher in doubt. -- Mitch Sherman

No. 24 Iowa State 27, Kansas 3

The Cyclones are a real contender to play in the Big 12 title game. Nothing about this rout of the Jayhawks, coming off a home win over TCU, told us different. Iowa State used its Brock Purdy-to-Hakeem Butler combination, for which few teams nationally would have an answer, to score on strikes of 83 and 51 yards in the first eight minutes. After a perfect October that included wins over two ranked teams, ISU owns the tiebreaker over West Virginia and remains on a collision course with Texas in Week 12 for a battle that may send a team to Arlington on Dec. 1. -- Mitch Sherman

Pitt 23, No. 25 Virginia 13

The Cavaliers' Coastal Division hopes took a big hit after a disappointing home loss to Pitt on Friday night. Virginia, which has had issues slowing down the Pitt run game over the last several seasons, once again allowed Pitt to run all over the field. Darrin Hall ended up with more than 200 yards rushing, but it wasn't until an inexplicable horse-collar penalty in the third quarter that kept a Pitt drive alive where the Panthers really took control of the game. Virginia lost several key defenders, including safety Juan Thornhill, so that didn't help matters. But neither did the Cavaliers' undisciplined performance, featuring 10 penalties and a turnover. Virginia has made strides under Bronco Mendenhall, but the performance against Pitt showed this program still has a ways to go to find the type of consistency it wants. -- Andrea Adelson