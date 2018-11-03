AUSTIN, Texas -- By midway through the first quarter, No. 17 Texas was already down three defensive starters against No. 13 West Virginia due to injuries.

Safety Brandon Jones aggravated an ankle injury at the team hotel earlier Saturday. Then, two plays into the game, cornerback Davante Davis had to leave with an upper body injury.

On West Virginia's second drive, defensive end Breckyn Hager had to be helped to the sideline with an apparent shoulder or arm injury. He was taken to the locker room.

Jones is Texas' second-leading tackler. Hager is third on the team with six tackles for loss. Davis is a three-year starter.